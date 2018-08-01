Man wanted after assault in Hemel Hempstead pub

Police would like to speak to this man following an assault which happened in Hemel Hempstead last month.

The incident occurred at a pub in Leverstock Green Road, between 6.45pm and 7.05pm on Monday, July 2.

A man aged in his 40s sustained an injury to his hand during the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact PCSO Jake Smith, by email on jake.smith@herts.pnn. police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/13403/18.

You can also call the Herts Police non- emergency number 101 or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

> No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.