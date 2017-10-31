Major hospitality development will bring 60 jobs as popular Hertfordshire-born pub restaurant operator adds another Bucks venue to its collection

New pub-restaurant in Bucks is thought to be one the biggest hospitality developments for the last 25 years in the county.

Oakman Inns, founded in Tring by restauranteur and CEO Peter Borg-Neal, has now taken possession of a new site, The Beech House on Amersham’s Hill Avenue which is set to open its doors in January.

Oakman founder Peter Borg-Neal

This will be the award-winning company’s 21st restaurant and they believe that the number is significant.

Mr Borg-Neal, said: “This is our fourth Beech House and it’s a coming of age for both the Public House and the casual dining scene. Our guests have sophisticated tastes, understand value, want to be comfortable and relaxed and to be treated with respect. They want to be served good food and to be looked after in a pleasant atmosphere by well-trained and dedicated staff who understand teamwork.”

The Beech House menu is fresh, tasty, healthy and sustainably sourced and is inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean. This new Amersham landmark will be serving their 140+ guests with anything from fresh hand-crafted Pizzas made in a traditional stone-based wood-burning oven, to one of a range of fresh salads; or perhaps, the fresh grilled fish or steak prepared over charcoal is going to be vying for their attention. Supported by a cast of hundreds of different beers, wines, cocktails, beverages and soft drinks, every element of the food preparation, customer interaction and Beech House management will be undertaken by a team of over sixty trained, eager and finely-tuned people who work full and part-time – and Oakman Inns are having a massive recruitment drive in Amersham to start that ball rolling.

Jill Scatchard, Oakman Inns’ HR Director, said: “We’re looking for people with flair, who have that twinkle in their eye that says they enjoy life and understand how to ensure other people enjoy theirs too. We’re looking for people to work Front of House as well as those who want to be behind the scenes preparing our fabulous drinks and dishes.

Beech House Amersham - artists impression by Harrison Design

“We’re having two recruitment days at The Amersham Community Centre on Thursday 2nd November and Tuesday 7th November from 11am and I think people will be surprised when they hear what a job with Oakman means and why we are in the Top 10 of the Sunday Times 100 Best UK Companies to Work for. We have won many awards for our bespoke Career Development and Training Programme and the fact that we offer training to everyone from Bar to Kitchen to Restaurant and to Management means that everyone can progress and can take responsibility if they want it - and can also enjoy themselves whilst they’re working.”