Work to tackle potholes on the motorway by Hemel Hempstead will be completed by the end of May.

Over the next six weeks potholes on the M1 southbound between junctions 10 (Luton) and 8 (Hemel Hempstead), as well as on various slip roads.

A spokesman for the Highways Agency said: “Repairs will be done using various methods to ensure they are completed quickly while causing minimal disruption for drivers.”