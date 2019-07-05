Lorry carrying barrelled cider engulfed in flames on A41 near Berkhamsted

Firefighters tackled a large lorry blaze along the A41 near Berkhamsted this morning (Friday).

The lorry, which contained barrelled cider, was parked in a lay-by and was completely alight on when fire crews arrived at 7.18am.

Credit: Berkhamsted Fire Service

A Herts Fire spokseman said: "The A41 was closed while firefighters dealt with the fire using two hose reels, one hose reel jet and two sets of breathing apparatus.

"The fire was extinguished by 7.50am, when damping down began."

Two engines attended from Berkhamsted, one from Hemel Hempstead and one from Tring.