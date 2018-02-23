Lidl back on track for Berkhamsted as supermarket seeks development partner

Stalled plans to build a Lidl store in Berkhamsted appear to be back on track.

The German supermarket chain has advertised for a developer to take on the construction of the building, which will also be home to a number of flats.

Residents had been left wondering if the scheme, which was granted planning permission all the way back in September 2014, was still going ahead.

The Gazette last reported back in November that Lidl bosses were remaining tight lipped after diggers were spotted on the site – which has been unused since the Roy Chapman Ltd car dealership moved to Tring in November 2015.

But now commercial property consultants Lambert Smith Hampton have listed the site as a development opportunity for sale by informal tender.

The advert describes the 1.48 acre site at Gossoms End as ‘prominently located’ on the High Street. The Lidl store would take up 21,635 sq ft and 68 parking spaces.

The public bid for a partner represents the biggest step forward for the scheme in recent years.

A Lidl spokesman told the Gazette: “We remain committed to bringing a new store to Berkhamsted and can confirm that the site has been cleared and demolished in anticipation of starting construction.

“The site has the benefit of planning permission for a mixed-use scheme consisting of a Lidl food store and residential flats.

“We are therefore looking to sell the site to a developer who can oversee and complete the full building works, including the new store.

“The mixed-use scheme will be built out with Lidl occupying the ground floor.”

When the Lidl store is completed, it will become the fifth supermarket chain store in the town, after Waitrose, the M&S Simply Food store, and the Tesco Metro and Express stores.

More than 350 residents signed a petition against the supermarket moving into the town. But more than 700 people signed a petition in favour.

