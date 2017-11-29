Jade’s dream to switch Apsley open mic to singing for Usher in USA

A singer is hoping she can swap Open Mic spots in Apsley for the chance to perform across the pond in front of R&B superstar Usher – and win $1million.

Vocalist Jade PraiZe entered Megastar, which is an online talent competition, after she learned about it while playing over in the States.

She said: “I was invited by a producer to play in Los Angeles who believed in my music.

“While I was there I heard about this competition in a record shop and people told me I should enter.

“I wouldn’t normally enter something like this but I decided to have a go to see.”

Thousands of budding singers from all over the world entered the competition, and Jade was amazed to find she has now reached the top 50.

The winner will receive $1,000,000 and the top five will be flown to LA to meet Usher, and sing on TV.

Jade, who used to live in Berkhamsted before moving to nearby Weston Turville, is currently in 8th place with just a few days left to vote – and she is also the only remaining UK representative.

She said: “All I’ve been doing is playing Open Mic spots in places like Berkhamsted and Apsley.

“I could do with a few extra voters to support the British talent get to the top.

“I have been out on the streets with my guitar and clipboard promoting it.

“I have got this far by playing the Open Mics and taking to the streets. “

Jade is thrilled with how she’s done, particularly as the judging panel seem to like her.

She said: “The public vote, then they close it for 24 hours and the judges re-order it – and they’ve always marked me higher than the public have.

“Pure perseverance has gotten me here but only the public can help me get further now.”

You can vote for Jade daily in the competition by downloading the free Megastar app, and following ‘Jade PraiZe’.