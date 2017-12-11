Ice warning issued by Met Office for Tuesday morning as motorists warned to be prepared for big freeze

With temperatures set to plummet well below zero degrees tonight the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the evening and tomorrow morning.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Ice is expected to form on some surfaces from late Monday afternoon and last overnight into Tuesday morning.

The warning from the Met Office

"There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.

"Temperatures are likely to fall rapidly below freezing later on Monday across much of the area. This will lead to icy stretches, particularly where snow melt has occurred during the day, or where a mix of rain and snow has fallen across the south of the area."

The Met Office weather warning is in force between 4pm today, Monday, and 11am tomorrow, Tuesday December 12.

