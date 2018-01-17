Hertfordshire policing boss recognised for being open and transparent

Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has received an award for transparency for the third year in a row.

David Lloyd has been recognised by the CoPaCC, an independent organisation which compares the work of police and crime commissioners, with its Transparency Quality Mark.

Twenty-five of the UK’s 41 commissioners received the award, which is given to those who meet or exceed the statutory requirements of disclosing information to the public.

Mr Lloyd said: “For five years PCCs have been holding police forces to account.

“It is important therefore that we lead by example and that our own offices and websites are open and transparent as well.”