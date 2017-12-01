Hertfordshire Police recognise heroics and dedication

Three Hemel officers have been recognised at the Herts Police Chief Constable’s Awards ceremony.

PC Brian Evans and Special Constable Richard Downs both received a Royal Humane Society award for an incident in January.

The duo found a high-risk missing person in Hemel Hempstead and saved his life.

The man had told relatives that he intended to harm himself before going missing.

His family reported it to the police and significant resources were deployed to try to locate him, but without success.

Brian and Richard found the man’s car, but then discovered he was alone and had self-inflicted a serious injury.

He was bleeding profusely so the officers called an ambulance and used their hands to apply pressure to his wound for 20 minutes until the paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to hospital where he underwent immediate surgery and made a full recovery. However there is little doubt that without the prompt action of Brian and Richard, the man would have been at real risk of dying.

Meanwhile Special Sergeant Gordon Matton received a Special Constabulary Long Service and Good Conduct award after nine years of service based at Hemel Hempstead.

The father-of-two has twice won Special Constable of the Year, and was nominated due to his dedication to the role. He often comes in the day after an arrest to see the job through and learn the process from start to finish.

Numerous other officers from across the county were also recognised at the event, which took place at Police Headquarters on November 21.