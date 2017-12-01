Hertfordshire County Council “keeping details of £250million roads contract a secret”

Highways bosses have been accused of selling taxpayers short with a £250million contract for maintaining roads across Hertfordshire.

Private company Ringway were handed the multi-million pound five-year contract in September, despite criticism from opposition councillors who described it as a “bolt out of the blue”.

But the Tory-run council have now voted not to allow any scrutiny of the deal by other parties.

Cllr Stephen Giles- Medhurst said: “The contract is worth £250m but just two officers and one executive member will decide what is in it.

“Councillors will get no vote on the contract or even a say on what improvements will be agreed – and there need to be lots of those.

“It is clear that the Conservatives have fallen for Ringway’s promises to improve.”

Cllr Ralph Sangster, portfolio holder for highways, said the Lib Dems were being “disingenuous”.

He added: “The proposal to extend the Ringway contract has been recommended by a management board consisting of senior officers who have undertaken a 12-month review of the service and the options available to the council.”