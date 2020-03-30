Here are 38 of the best films shot in Buckinghamshire

From huge blockbusters to cult classics, dozens of films feature scenes from Buckinghamshire. Here are some of the best to watch at home

1 101 Dalmations

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Casino Royale. Picture:Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images

Dir Stephen Herek, 1996

Glenn Close is Cruella de Vil in this live-action remake of the Disney favourite. Raccoons and skunks may not be often seen on these isles but the Bucks village of Hambleden is running wild with them - in this film at least.

2 The Avengers

Dir Jeremiah Chechik, 1998

Hambleden appears again in this cinematic version of the classic TV series. It's the place where John Steed - played by Ralph Fiennes, who appears in this with Uma Thurman and Sean Connery - is forced to fight off a policeman, a milkman and a nanny wielding a machine gun..

3 Batman Begins

Dir Christopher Nolan, 2005

Christopher Nolan's heavyweight Batman trilogy starts here. Bruce Wayne's abode, Wayne Manor, is Mentmore Towers in Mentmore, Buckinghamshire.

4 Beauty and the Beast

Dir Bill Condon, 2017

Starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, the fairytale is brought to life, with rural exteriors shot at Ivinghoe Beacon.

5 Bridget Jones's Diary

Sharon Maguire, 2001

Renee Zellweger's Bridget enjoys a mini-break with Hugh Grant's Daniel at Stoke Park Club in Stoke Poges.

6 Brief Encounter

Dir David Lean, 1945

While the abiding memory will be of tense romance at train stations, there was more to the film - Milford High Street is in fact in Beaconsfield, while the exterior of the cinema visited by Laura Jesson (Celia Johnson) meets Dr Alex Harvey (Trevor Howard) was filmed in Denham, although the building is no longer there.

7 Captain America: The First Avenger

Dir Joe Johnston, 2011

It may depict a classic American hero, with Chris Evans in the lead but the Marvel film was almost entirely shot in Britain. Army training camp Camp Lehigh is in fact Black Park at Iver Heath.

8 Carry On films

Seven films in the Carry On series have connections to Buckinghamshire. The holiday camp scenes in Carry On Camping (1969), for example, were filmed at Burnham Beeches, while the home of movie star Jane Darling in Carry On Matron (1972) is in Denham Village.

9 Casino Royale

Dir Martin Campbell, 2006

Daniel Craig's first outing as James Bond has a corner of Buckinghamshire covering as a Ugandan rebel camp, with Black Park near Pinewood Studios used for the scenes.

10 Chariots of Fire

Hugh Hudson, 1982

The classic Brit flick is perhaps best known for its scenes of strapping young men running across beaches in slow motion, but Hall Barn near Beaconsfield makes an appearance as the estate owned by Lord Lindsay, played by Nigel Havers.

11 A Clockwork Orange

Dir Stanley Kubrick, 1971

Kubrick's dystopian vision of the world created by Anthony Burgess initially included scenes shot in Aylesbury's then oppressively concrete-heavy Friars Square. Those failed to make the cut, but Dashwood Mausoleum, at the top of West Wycombe Hill, stands in for ancient Jerusalem in a fantasy sequence in which the central character, Alex (Malcolm McDowell) imagines himself as a Roman centurion whipping Christ.

12 Eyes Wide Shut

Dir Stanley Kubrick, 1999

Kubrick's final film continues to divide opinion, but certain scenes may stay in the mind - including a masked orgy organised by a secret society. The exterior of the property in which said activity takes place is Mentmore Towers.

13 Brazil

Dir Terry Gilliam, 1985

Gilliams wild fantasia is rooted in the real world after all, with Mentmore Towers once again appearing. Its grand entrance is the setting for a scene in which Sam, played by Jonathan Pryce, meets his mother, played by Katherine Helmond - seemingly not caring about the simultaneous terror attack.

14 Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

David Leitch, 2019

The latest instalment of the high-octane, enduringly popular franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, features at one point a Russian mansion owned by the former partner of an arms dealer. The mansion is in fact West Wycombe House.

15 For Your Eyes Only

Dir John Glen, 1981

When he's not trying to track down a missile command system and embroiled in a battle of wits with a Greek businessman, Roger Moore's James Bond visits the grave of ex-wife Tracy di Vicenzo-Bond at St Giles's Church in Stoke Poges.

16 Four Weddings and a Funeral

Dir Mike Newell. 1994

Amersham's High Street plays an important role in the burgeoning romance between Charles (Hugh Grant) and Carrie (Andie MacDowell). The Lucky Boatman, where the two get together, is in fact two properties: the Tudor exterior belongs to the Kings Arms, while the interior is the Crown Hotel.

17 Goldfinger

Dir Guy Hamilton, 1964

The film would have you believe that Sean Connery's Bond faces nefarious gold magnate Auric Goldfinger on the golf course at Royal St George’s, Kent. In fact, they're playing at Stoke Poges Golf Club. The first was the first true Bond blockbuster and set the tone for what followed: high-tech gadgets by Bond, an elaborate pre-credits sequence,exotic overseas locations and a bit of risque humor. It was also the first Bond film to win an Oscar.

18 Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Dir Mike Newell, 2005

Dragons may not be native to Buckinghamshire - but in this, the fourth Harry Potter film, they can be spotted in crates in Black Park, next to Pinewood Studios, as Hagrid prepares Harry for a fiendish challenge.

19 Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Dir David Yates, 2010

In which a Horcrux-grabbing Harry makes an escape into the woods with Ron. Nervous hearts may be settled by the realisation that the woods are in fact at Burnham Beeches.

20 Help!

Dir Richard Lester, 1965

The Beatles' lightweight but nevertheless enjoyable second film has the Fab Four at one point hiding at Buckingham Palace. In fact, they're in Buckinghamshire (just) - Cliveden House, to be precise.

21 Hot Fuzz

Dir Edgar Wright, 2007

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost team up again in this characteristically sharp action-comedy as they play police officers investigating a series of mysterious deaths in a West Country village. A whole lot of shooting goes on in an establishment called The Crown; it's actuallyThe Royal Standard of England near Beaconsfield.

22 The Imitation Game

Dir Morten Tyldum, 2014

It turns out some films really are shot where they're set. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as wartime codebreaking hero Alan Turing, based at Bletchley Park, whose interior can be seen in the film.

23 The King's Speech

Dir Tom Hooper, 2011

The much-loved historical drama, in which Colin Firth's King George VI has to battle with a stammer as he tries to rouse a nation at war, features various regal interiors. Among them is Halton House.

24 Labyrinth

Dir Jim Henson, 1986

It may be best remembered for David Bowie's role as Jareth the Goblin King - distressingly tight garb and all - along with Muppety mayhem aplenty and a baby being implored to dance magically, but Jennifer Connelly's portrayal as Sarah should not ve overlooked. In the opening scene, she's rehearsing her lines while being distracted by a barn owl - and she's doing so in the grounds of West Wycombe House.

25 The Mummy

Dir Stephen Sommers, 1999

The action-horror blockbuster may be set in Egypt, but somewhere far closer to home features at one point. The interior of the Museum of Antiquities in Cairo is actually Mentmore Towers.

26 The Mummy Returns

Dir Stephen Sommers, 2001

...in which Mentmore Towers also returns - but in a different role. Now its exterior is on show, in the role of now returns as the exterior of the house of the family of the hero, Rick O’Connell, played by Brendan Fraser.

27 Never Say Never Again

Dir Irvin Kershner, 1983

It may not be an 'official' Bond film, but Sean Connery's return as 007 has many devotees. Waddesdon Manor is the setting for a 3D video game called Domination, played by Bond against Maximillian Largo, SPECTRE's highest-ranking agent.

28 On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Dir Peter Hunt, 1969

George Lazenby's only outing as Bond has various scenes shot in Switzerland and Portugal, but a corner of Buckinghamshire plays a role too. M's house, Quarterdeck’, was Thames Lawn, a mansion in Marlow. It's since been demolished but stood at the end of St Peter Street.

29 The Princess Bride

Dir Rob Reiner, 1987

The much-loved fantasy film, from the same director as fellow classics This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally and Stand By Me, has Buttercup (Robin Wright Penn) abducted before her marriage to the irksome Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon), her first love having disappeared. She's carried away on a boat - but in this case, the fairytale land is Black Park Country Park.

30 The Queen

Dir Stephen Frears, 2006

Dame Helen Mirren's turn as Elizabeth II won plaudits aplenty in this depiction of the monarch in the aftermath of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. Buckinghamshire features twice: Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie are briefed on royal protocol not at Buckingham Palace but at Halton House, while a scene in which the PM meets Her Majesty after Diana's funeral is filmed in Waddesdon Manor, rather than the Queen's official London residence.

31 Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves

Dir Kevin Reynolds, 1991

The big-budget Hollywood telling of one of the great British folk tales may be primarily set in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire, but Kevin Costner's Robin Hood actually has his camp at Burnham Beeches.

32 Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows

Dir Guy Ritchie, 2011

Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law star in this fast-paced take on the Great Detective's adventures, directed by a man best known for his work on geezer-gangster films. Holmes's nemesis, Moriarty, is at one point seen signing books in Waddesdon Manor.

33 Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

Dir Sidney J Furie, 1987

Yes, Buckinghamshire's beautiful countryside and grand manors have a place in cinema history - but so does one of the county's more divisive landscapes, this time an urban one. In the last of Christopher Reeve's Superman films, Metropolis in fact Milton Keynes: the United Nations Building is Milton Keynes Central station, the entrance to the Daily Planet is off Avebury Boulevard, and the Metropolis Hyatt hotel is the HQ of Argos.

34 The Theory of Everything

Dir James Marsh, 2014

Buckinghamshire doubles as Cambridgeshire in this depiction of the life of Stephen Hawking, played in Oscar-winning fashion by Eddie Redmayne. Hawking and his friends drink in The Royal Standard of England in Forty Green, while Hawking gets married to Jane Wilde at Holy Trinity Church, Penn.

35 Thunderball

Dir Terence Young, 1965

The follow-up to Goldfinger was another huge hit, with Buckinghamshire making a couple of cameo appearances. Chalfont Park House in Chalfont St Peter is health farm Shrublands, while French pilot Francois Derval stays at the stays at the Royal Saracens Head in Beaconsfield.

37 Tomorrow Never Dies

Dir Roger Spottiswoode, 1997

Pierce Brosnan's second Bond film is a glossy affair as 007 does battle with media mogul Elliot Carver, played by Jonathan Pryce. A hotel in which Bond stays in Hamburg is actually Stoke Park House in Stoke Poges, and a funeral is held at Stowe School.

38 Withnail & I

Dir Bruce Robinson, 1987

There are cult classics and then there's Withnail & I. It's set in 1969, when two substance-abusing unemployed actors retreat to the countryside for a holiday that proves disastrous. Richard E Grant, Paul McGann and Richard Griffiths found their ways into the hearts of countless film fans as a result. What is purportedly Penrith is in fact Buckinghamshire, as Stony Stratford's The Crown plays The King Henry, with the village being the setting for various external shots too.

* Information from various sources but especially movie-locations.com