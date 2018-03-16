Hemel murder victim’s family remember a devoted and loving father”

The family of a man who was fatally stabbed have paid tribute to a “devoted son, brother, uncle and a loving father.”

David Molloy died on Tuesday, after he was stabbed in Saturn Way.

The father-of-one would have turned 25 next week.

In a statement ihs family have said: “David was loyal, fun loving, and always smiling. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help a friend.

“David was the life and soul of the party and our family. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and a loving father. Our lives will never be the same again.”

The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.