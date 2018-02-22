Hemel man charged with rape

A man from Hemel Hempstead has been charged with rape.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 20, when a woman was sexually assaulted inside a business premises in Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead.

Piotr Metrychi, 31, of no fixed abode, as arrested shortly after the incident by patrol officers.

He has been charged with two offences of rape and one offence of actual bodily harm.

Metrychi appeared at Hatfield Remand Court this morning (Thursday, February 27), was remanded in custody, and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on March 23.