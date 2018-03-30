Hemel Hempstead schoolgirl Amy, 5, is a Premier League poetry winner

A five-year-old girl from Hemel Hempstead has won the praise of former England footballer Frank Lampard – after she was selected as the winner of a poetry competition.

Amy Stanoevski , who attends Brockswood Primary School, has been named as the South East regional winner of the inaugural Premier League Writing Stars competition.

Amy’s poem ‘Try try again’ was selected as the winning poem in the Key Stage 1 age group, made up of five to seven-year-olds.

Her poem was selected by an all-star judging panel, which featured Lampard, Premier League footballer and lyricist Yannick Bolasie, Children’s Laureate Lauren Child, and the young people’s laureate for London Caleb Femi. It was overseen by the National Literacy Trust director Jonathan Douglas.

Commenting on Amy’s poem, Lauren Child said: “I think one of the things we really loved about Amy’s poem was that there is a nice story to it, and the way that she has approached the whole idea of looking at something and shown us how she has succeeded. She has done incredibly well so congratulations to Amy.”

Speaking about her prize-winning poem Amy said: “When I was told that I had won the competition I was really excited and shocked. It is amazing that I have done so well against so many people.”

More than 25,000 children from England and Wales entered the competition with their own original poetry submissions. From the 25,200 poems received, nine regional winners and one national winner have been selected.

The winning poems will now be published in a special Writing Stars poetry book due to be released later this year. Other prizes include author-led writing workshops and Premier League trophy school visits, as well as winning poems being read aloud by football stars.

Former Chelsea star Lampard, who has authored 19 books in his ‘Frankie’s Magic Football’ series, said: “It’s such a high standard. It’s been a great competition and we’ve seen a lot of quality.”