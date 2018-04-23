Hemel Hempstead residents to have a say on plans to turn The Bury into a museum

Residents are being offered the chance to share their views on plans to convert The Bury into a museum.

The grade II listed building, next to Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead, has largely been unused since the town’s Register Office services relocated to The Forum in 2016.

Now Dacorum Borough Council is running a survey to get feedback from local residents over the plans to turn the building into a heritage centre.

The building dates back to 1790, and was erected by an attorney who lived in the town.

Questions on the survey include ascertaining how often people attend museums, and what subjects they may be interested in should they visit.

The online questionnaire indicates that potential exhibitions could include the history of famous local businesses such as Ovaltine, local artists, the Romans’ influence on local culture and the story of the town’s development from the 1950s onwards.

A council spokesman said: “The proposals are being developed in partnership with Dacorum Heritage Trust and museum associations from across the borough and will be submitted to the Heritage Lottery Fund for grant funding later this year.

“If successful, the Bury will be converted into a museum and heritage centre, where visitors will be able to learn stories from Dacorum’s past and enjoy new facilities including a café and family activities.”

The survey, which can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Theburymuseum is open until Sunday May 20.