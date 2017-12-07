Help for Hertfordshire’s vulnerable to stay warm in winter

A raft of measures to help vulnerable people living in fuel poverty this winter have been launched by council bosses.

According to figures released by Herts County Council this week, there were 1,795 excess winter deaths across Hertfordshire between August 2013 and July 2016.

And according to the most recent government statistics, in 2015 one in every 15 households in Dacorum was in fuel poverty.

Now the Hertfordshire Warmer Homes scheme is running to make homes easier and cheaper to heat, thanks to free or discounted energy efficiency measures, such as insulation and heating repair, or fuel switching advice to low-income and vulnerable households.

Councillor Richard Roberts, cabinet member for public health at Herts County Council, said: “Living in a cold home can seriously affect our health. But for many people, concerns about the cost of heating a home can cause a lot of stress.

“It’s good to know that this scheme is available to make it easier and cheaper to keep homes warm when temperatures drop, helping you to live warm at home as well as reduce the cost of your energy bills.”

The scheme runs until October 31, 2018.

To find out more email HertsHelp on info@hertshelp.net or call 0300 123 4044. Calls are charged at the local rate.