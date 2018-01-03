Have you come across stolen whisky in Hemel Hempstead?

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead, during which expensive bottles of whisky were stolen.

The incident occurred in Newell Road between 1.20pm and 5.45pm on Friday, December 22.

Entry was gained to the property after glass in a rear conservatory door was smashed.

Two bottles of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, in presentation cases, were stolen along with a bottle of Dalmore – King Alexander III edition and a Suntory Yamazaki 12 year old malt.

An iPad, jewellery and foreign currency were also taken.

Detective Constable Peter Spiers, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may have come across these bottles of whisky, or has been offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances, to please get in contact.

"I would also like to hear from anyone with any other information about the burglary. Did you see or hear anything suspicious between the times stated? Please call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/10318.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.