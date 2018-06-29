Former mayor took her own life after struggling with menopause, inquest hears

A former Mayor of Dacorum took her own life after struggling for years with the affects of the menopause, an inquest has heard.

Gillian Chapman was mayor from 2011 to 2012, as well as councillor for from 2007-15, after moving to the area in 1994.

Mayor of Dacorum Cllr Gillian Chapman ENGPNL00320120427094411

But the 55-year-old widow was first diagnosed five years ago as having started the menopause, and she became more and more physically and mentally unwell.

She kept a detailed diary from the day she realised she was going through “the change” with entries until the days before her death.

The combination of her symptoms led a doctor to prescribe her medication to lessen the affects - a drug she then became fearful of becoming dependent upon, the coroner heard.

The inquest heard how Mrs Chapman’s daughter, Shelley, found her in the stairwell of the former councillor’s home in Graveston Drive, Berkhamsted, after repeated calls to her went unanswered.

Coroner Geoffrey Sullivan told how Mrs Chapman had grown continually unwell both mentally and physically over the years following her menopause, which included constant nausea, migraines, tingling in her arms and legs as well as severe depression and anxiety.

She also underwent a number of surgeries and procedure in an attempt to lessen its effects.

Deborah Newsham, investigator for Herts Police, told the inquest: “At 3.52pm on February 20 we received a call from the daughter stating that her mum was dead.

“She was clearly distressed, screaming in the streets and that’s when a neighbour had to take over the 999 call.

“After her death we performed a search of the house. What we found was a diary containing a daily list tracking all of her symptoms.”

Mr Sullivan, said: “Evidently she had begun to struggle under the weight of her many worsening physical and mental issues and, as a result, she saw fit to take her own life in a moment of impulsiveness.”