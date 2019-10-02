Find out about climate change in Tring

A free climate event is taking place in Tring later this month.

Tring Town Council are hosting the summit in collaboration with Tring in Transition, Extinction Rebellion Tring, and Green Tring.

A spokesman said: “We are in the midst of rapid global climate breakdown, and a sixth mass extinction, of our own making. To avert the worst consequences of this existential threat we must act now with determination and urgency.

“Huge changes are needed to safeguard our children’s futures, and the futures of other species. Some of those changes we can make as individuals, some require governments to act, and some we can do as local communities.

“Come and find out what your local community is already doing to fight climate change; learn the scientific truth about the situation; discover what we as individuals can do. Let’s work together to make Tring a leading light in fighting climate change and becoming a sustainable community for the future.”

The event will take place Victoria Halls, Akeman Street, on Saturday, October 26, from 10am–3pm.

There will be stalls, talks, information, networking opportunities, and family-friendly activities. Local businesses, groups, organisations and schools will have the opportunity to exhibit what they are doing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase sustainability, care for the local ecology, and reduce single-use plastic and other forms of waste.

Admission is free.

If you are interested in taking part call Tring Town Council on 01442 823347.