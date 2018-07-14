FARMING MATTERS: Taking to the streets of London

Young farmers are being sought to join one of the most popular civic pageants in the world. The National Farmers Union (NFU) wants a bunch of enthusiastic young farmers to have starring roles in the 2018 Lord Mayor’s show in London and is launching a competition to find them.

Their role will be to represent British farming and take the Back British Farming message to the streets of the City of London. The parade will take place on Saturday November 10 and the eight young farmers will provide the heart and soul of an exhibition that will incorporate a tractor, combine harvester and food as the NFU, joined by Massey Ferguson, supports the Worshipful Company of Farmers in this year’s show.

As an additional prize, Massey Ferguson will invite one of the young farmers on a special trip to Beauvais in Northern France as a guest to tour the factor and enjoy an overnight stay.

Hannah Binns, who was part of the young farmer group last year, said it was a once in a lifetime experience and added, “After all, it’s not every day that you escort a new tractor and combine down the narrow streets of the capital city live on national television.

“A particular highlight was seeing the enthusiasm the British public has for British farmers - from children high-fiving me to grown men taking selfies - and it was fantastic to see the public fully support the campaign and message we were promoting.

“I believe it is vital that we, as the future generation of farmers, open a dialogue with the public about the provenance of their food and the Lord Mayor’s Show is an excellent way to do so.”

The NFU is asking for nominations for young farmers, aged 18 to 30, who have made an outstanding contribution to the farming sector and who are passionate about the industry.

Nominations close on Sunday August 19 and a shortlist of finalists will be drawn up for August 31 by a panel of farming experts.

To be considered, all farmer nominees must hold NFU membership (students and young farmers can join for free) or be nominated under the Back British Farming supporter category. Details: www.nfuonline.com/news/latest-news/calling-all-young-farmers/