FARMING MATTERS: Helping hand for new sheep farmers

After it’s most competitive selection process yet, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has selected 12 young people to take part in its 2018 NSA Next Generation Ambassador programme.

The initiative is a dedicated area of work designed to encourage and support sheep farmers and service providers of the future.

The individuals selected to take part come from all corners of the country and have taken a variety of routes into the sheep sector.

They include a self employed shepherd negotiating his way into buying a 620 ewe flock in one go to an individual making his mark on a family business by introducing EID performance recording systems.

The Ambassador programme will see the group take part in a series of technical and personal development sessions across the UK through the year, set to cover a diverse range of topics relating to the sheep sector.

Developing a close working relationship with the NSA will also form an important part of the programme, designed to benefit both parties in the future.

NSA communications manager Joanne Briggs said: “It is a real credit to the industry to see such passion and enthusiasm shine through from the young individuals who apply, something we should be very proud of.”

It is vital that talent among the next generation of the sheep industry is cultivated to ensure fresh ideas and enthusiasm are brought forward, which is why NSA’s work under its Next Generation banner is so important.

Ms Briggs said: “The NSA Next Generation Ambassador programme helps young individuals to further their careers, but also arms them with the confidence and communication skills needed to share their enthusiasm and passion for the sheep industry to a wider audience for years to come.”

Get to know each member of the 2018 group at www.nsanextgeneration.org.uk