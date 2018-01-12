Farewell to a Northchurch legend

A Northchurch councillor and cricket ‘legend’ has passed away after a short illness.

Alan Fantham died peacefully aged 82 on New Year’s Day at Watford General Hospital.

Born in the village in 1935, just a cricket ball’s throw from the ground, Alan followed in his father’s footsteps in joining Northchurch’s cricket team – and it was a club he was destined to transform.

His playing career saw him take over 3,500 wickets, score more than 27,000 runs and take a few hundred catches.

Off the field, he gave decades of service as groundsman, captain and secretary.

A spokesman for the club said: “He inspired generations of Northchurch children to get involved in the game he loved and even during his last few days in hospital, was more concerned with the club’s well-being than his own health.

“He will be sorely missed and impossible to replace.”

As well as his cricketing prowess, Alan was well known for his stints onboth Dacorum Borough Council and Northchurch Parish Council.

He is survived by his wife Allison, sons Ian and Alastair, daughter Becky and his sister Anne Wheeler.

The funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church, at 11am on Saturday, January 27, followed by a private burial at New Road Cemetary, Northchurch.