EXCLUSIVE: Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley set to close

A troubled private school is set to close this summer.

The Rudolf Steiner School in Kings Langley, which charges up to £9,857 a year, made the announcement to students on Saturday.

In an email sent to parents, the trustees wrote: “Further to our last memo on Monday, June 11, the Association has completed its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) this morning, in which several key decisions were taken. A decision was taken to move towards a managed voluntary closure of the current educational setting.”

It adds: “We foresee that the school is likely to be closed at the end of this summer term. The trustees have been newly elected and are currently reviewing options for education alternatives in September.

“Although the school will be closing we wish to emphasise that the community will live on and the new trustee board will seek to nourish and support this as much as possible.

“A variety of proposals have been put forward and we are actively exploring the options for a Waldorf educational setting in the future.

“We will provide further communications about this as soon as possible but wished to give a clear message as quickly as we could.”

The trustees say that the decision “balances the interest of pupils, parents and staff within the existing financial means of the school”.

