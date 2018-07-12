Enjoy a poolside Pimms in this lavish Buckinghamshire home!

Horses, tennis or swimming? Enjoy all three at this family home in Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire!

In the height of summer and with Wimbledon in full swing, who doesn’t dream of a house with a swimming pool, tennis court and plenty of room courtside to drink Pimm’s?

West End House at the end of a no-through lane in the leafy village of Weston Turville in Buckinghamshire ticks all those boxes and more.

Set in more than three acres with a pond, paddocks, stables and gardens, this property offers the ultimate in stylish family living split over three floors.

Downstairs the open-plan layout is naturally light and bright and includes a newly fitted kitchen/breakfast room and family room with doors to the terrace and gardens.

The tennis court and swimming pool make this property cry out for parties and you’ll have plenty of space for overnight guests. On the first floor are five of the six bedrooms, including a master with sleek ensuite including twin basins - apparently the secret to marital bliss.

The second floor has a further bedroom and a games room.

For longer-stay guests or a perfect Airbnb, a self-contained annexe is positioned just off the entrance hall on the ground floor.

If you decide to venture out (why ever would you?) Weston Turville has a parade of shops, a school, two pubs and a church. Aylesbury town centre is just over two miles away for more extensive shopping trips, sports facilities, the Waterside Theatre, and a mainline railway station.

West End House is available through Michael Graham, Aylesbury (01296 336227).

For more information and photos, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-AYL180071

Offers in Excess of £1,600,000.