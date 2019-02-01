SNOW DAY: Secondary school closures announced across Dacorum

People across Dacorum have been waking up to a blanket of snow this morning (Friday, February 1), but it is caused school closures and disruptions.

Here is the latest list of Dacorum secondary schools who have announced that they are closed today:

Adeyfield School

John F Kennedy Catholic School

Kings Langley School

Laureate Academy

Longdean School

The Astley Cooper School

The Hemel Hempstead School

Tring School

Know of any others we haven't listed? Let us know by emailing thegazette@jpress.co.uk or message on social media