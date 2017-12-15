Dacorum has among the longest life expectancy

People living in Dacorum are among the longest-living in the UK.

According to new government statistics, the average man living in Dacorum and aged 65 will live for another 19.8 years – three years longer than was the case at the turn of the millenium.

And females of the same age live even longer, having another 22 years of life ahead of them on average.

More detailed figures are only available on a countywide basis.

A male born between 2009-11 had a life expectancy of 65.6 years. Those born five years later were expected to live six months longer.

But newborn girls’ life expectancy has fallen. In 2009-11 it was 66.8 years on average. By 2014-16 it was 66.1 years.