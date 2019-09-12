Woman wanted after theft in Berkhamsted High Street

Police would like to speak to this woman following a theft in Berkhamsted High Street.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 22, at around 2.40pm, when various products were stolen from Acorn Pharmacy.

PCSO David Morton said: “We are hoping to talk to the woman seen in the image, as we believe that she was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist with our investigation.

“Please get in touch if you recognise her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Morton directly via email at david.morton@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in the force communications room online at www.herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/76208/19.

Alternatively, you ccall the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org