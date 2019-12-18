Witness appeal after burglars make off with haul of high-value specialist property in Berkhamsted

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after burglars raided a business premises in Berkhamsted.

Between 7pm on December 16, and 4.30am December 17, thieves broke into a building in Shooters Way, stealing a large quantity of high-value specialist property.

The offenders used a "large enough" vehicle to drive from the southbound carriageway on the A41, over a grass verge and through the wooden fence surrounding the premises. This is between the Wigginton and Chesham junctions.

The same route back onto the A41 may also have been used to leave the premises

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for assistance from the public for information relating to this crime, and are particularly interested if information relates to any vehicle seen leaving or returning onto the carriageway during the hours of darkness."

"Additionally, one of the items stolen is a bright yellow ‘pony racing trap’ as pictured, which is rare and quite specialised, as is the ‘Plasma cutter’ also pictured."

Have you seen this stolen pony racing trap?

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 and quote the crime reference of 41/112964/19.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.