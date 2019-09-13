Who’s been sentenced at magistrates’ court

This week’s court listings from the Hemel Hempstead Gazette

Neil Lang, 65, of no fixed abode. On December 25 at Hemel Hempstead committed assault by beating. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by July 10, 2020: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: Carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within the next 12 months. This work will be supervised by the responsible officer. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Neil Lang, 65, of no fixed abode. On December 25 at Hemel Hempstead without lawful excuse, destroyed emergency assistance unit to the value of unknown intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order as listed above.

Neil Lang, 65, of no fixed abode. On June 6 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

Damien Carmody Case, 39, of Apsley Grange, Hemel Hempstead. On May 7 and 24 at Hemel Hempstead pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment of her in that on two occasions have sprayed a substance over his victims vehicle and spat on her vehicle. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £84, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ellie Traxon, 25, of Evans Wharf, Hemel Hempstead. On June 21 at Hemel Hempstead drove a Peugeot 308 on Barnacres Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £320, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months. Disqualification obligatory for the offence. Disqualification to be reduced by 20 weeks if by August 23 the defendant satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed £250.

Simon Gatehouse, 60, of Park Street, Tring. On or before February 7, 2018, executed or caused to be executed works to a listed building at 26 Park Street, Tring, by demolishing, altering or extending the listing building in any manner which would affect its character as a building of special architectural or historic interest without obtaining listed building consent, namely altering the external wall to create an opening to a conservatory. Fined £1,000 to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £120, costs of £5,272.

Simon Gatehouse, 60, of Park Street, Tring. On or before February 7, 2018, executed or caused to be executed works to a listed building at 26 Park Street, Tring, by demolishing, altering or extending the listing building in any manner which would affect its character as a building of special architectural or historic interest without obtaining listed building consent, namely bricking up a doorway. Fined £250.

Simon Gatehouse, 60, of Park Street, Tring. On or before February 7, 2018, executed or caused to be executed works to a listed building at 26 Park Street, Tring, by demolishing, altering or extending

the listing building in any manner which would affect its character as a building of special architectural or historic interest without obtaining listed building consent, namely bricking up of a window. Fined £250.

Simon Gatehouse, 60, of Park Street, Tring. On or before February 7, 2018, by demolishing, altering or extending the listing building in any manner which would affect its character as a building of special architectural or historic interest without obtaining listed building consent, namely removing the downstairs w/c and associated wall/door. Fined £250.