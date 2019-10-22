Week-long police programme targets rural crime in Hertfordshire

Rural crime was tackled across the county as part of a week-long programme by police this month.

The scheme, which took place from October 6-13, saw the force team up with the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), the Environment Agency (EA), and local councils.

Officers patrolled hundreds of miles, and sezied a number of vehicles, while also targeting crimes such as hare coursing and fly-tipping. They also met with members of the rural community to talk to them about any issues they may be experiencing and give crime prevention advice.

Superintendent Richard Liversidge said: “This year saw one of our most successful Rural Crime Weeks to date, but it is something the constabulary takes seriously all year round. We fully understand that, when a crime occurs in a rural area, it has the potential to have a significant impact not only on the victim themselves but, in many cases, their livelihood and the community as a whole.

“We want to reassure our rural communities that we understand the issues they face and work with them to help prevent them from becoming victims of crime. Our engagement events and operations over the past week have helped us to forge stronger links with members of the public and have reinforced the benefits of partnership working.”

Rosalind David, from the NFU, said: “Rural crime and its impact is one of our members’ primary concerns in Hertfordshire. Meeting regularly with their local police neighbourhood teams via events such as NFU branch meetings, barn meets and priority setting forums, has meant our members can be more proactive in protecting their properties and businesses, as well as passing on intelligence and reporting crime directly via new channels such as online and webchat.

“We very much value our continued close working relationship with Hertfordshire Constabulary, and Rural Crime Week has further highlighted that partnership working is can be incredibly effective when it comes to preventing and tackling rural crime.”

