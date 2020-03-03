Vehicles targeted in criminal damage spree in Hemel Hempstead

Police are investigating following a series of criminal damage incidents

Nine vehicles in the Grovehill area had windscreen wipers removed or damaged overnight on Tuesday, February 18, into Wednesday, February 19.

Police Community Support Officer Charlie Lumm, who is investigating, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who may information about these incidents.

“If you have CCTV footage that has captured suspicious activity in this area at the time of the incidents I’d like to hear from you via email at charles.lumm@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

If you have any information about the criminal damage, call Hertfordshire Police on 101, or visit herts.police.uk/report, quoting reference 41/15492/20.