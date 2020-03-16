Two men arrested on suspicion of fraud in Tring

Police seized the van the men were using on Friday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Tring after a concerned resident reported their behaviour to Dacorum Police.

Police

On Friday, officers received a call from a concerned resident in Tring who reported two men going door to door in the Windmill Way and Christchurch Road area.

They were cleaning driveways and roofs without first asking for the homeowners' permission.

Officers went to the area and found a white van parked up a few roads away before coming across two people matching the description given.

After carrying out some roadside checks, both men were arrested on suspicion of fraud, the van was also seized by police.

The men have been bailed until April 7, pending further enquiries.

If you want to report any suspicious behaviour to police, call 101.