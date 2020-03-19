Two BMWs stolen in Tring

Officers are appealing for witnesses

Police are investigating after two BMWs were stolen and a vehicle interference incident on the same night in Tring.

Between 1pm on Wednesday, March 11, and 3.15pm on Thursday, March 12, a white BMW 760I was stolen from a driveway on Grove Road (reference number 41/22248/20).

In the second theft, a white BMW X5 was stolen from a driveway on Beaconsfield Road between 10pm on the Wednesday and 6.30am the next day (reference number 41/22122/20).

An incident of vehicle interference in which a man was seen near a third BMW at around 2.15am on Thursday, March 12, was also reported on Beaconsfield Road (reference number 41/22120/20).

Police Constable Lazarus Clark, who is investigating, said: “If you have information about any of these incidents I would like to hear from you.

“Maybe you live in the area and have relevant cctv footage that could assist our enquiries?

“If you can help contact me via email at lazarus.clark@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online or by calling Hertfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference 41/22248/20, 41/22122/20 or 41/22120/20.