Two Berkhamsted teenagers arrested on suspicion of drug offences

Police conducted proactive patrols in Berkhamsted town centre on Saturday

Eight people were subject to a stop search under section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act, during Saturday's patrols.

Police

A 16-year-old boy from Berkhamsted was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

A 15-year-old boy from Berkhamsted was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply class B drugs and possession of a bladed article.

Both boys have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Hertfordshire Police are encouraging members of the public to report suspicious behaviour by calling 101.