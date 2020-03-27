Two arrested on suspicion of burglary in Hemel Hempstead

The dog unit assisted the police on Thursday

A man and a woman from Hemel Hempstead were arrested after police responded to a burglary at a shop yesterday (Thursday, March 26).

Crime

Officers were called just after 1am to reports of a burglary at a retail premises on Bellgate, Hemel Hempstead.

A Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit joined the officers at the scene.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers quickly arrested a 31-year-old woman from Hemel Hempstead on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal and a 36-year-old man, also from Hemel Hempstead, on suspicion of burglary.

“Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”