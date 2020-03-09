Two arrested for attempting to steal a moped in Hemel Hempstead

Both men are in police custody

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, after they were disturbed allegedly stealing a moped in the Apsley area, by two off duty police officers.

The image shows how small the heat source was. Photo from Dacorum Police Facebook Page

The incident happened last night (Sunday).

Officers from the Hemel intervention team carried out a search for the suspects, they were supported by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit, traffic officers and a police helicopter (National Police Air Service).

Intervention officers located one male suspect in the canal towpath, he was arrested.

Thanks to the police helicopter and the dog on the ground another male suspect was found in the undergrowth of the canal bank, having taken a dip to take the dog off his scent. He was also arrested.

Officers cut through the wire to locate one of the offenders. Photo from Dacorum Police Facebook Page

Both men are currently in custody.