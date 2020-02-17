Tring man jailed for trafficking drugs into Aylesbury

A 38-year-old man from Tring was one of eight people sentenced for their involvement in a complex drugs operation which saw drugs couriered from Liverpool and Scotland into Aylesbury

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, seven men and one woman were sentenced on Friday, February 14, for their involvement in the operation.

Arrest of Elliot Thompson on 6 July 2019. Photo from Thames Valley Police

Elliot Thomson, of Lavender Heights, Tring, was the key player and national co-ordinator in the organised drugs running operation involving the large supply of cocaine and cannabis into Aylesbury which took place between 1 January 2019 and 7 July 2019.

Thomson co-ordinated multiple exchanges of cash and cocaine within the UK, using two main supply routes within Liverpool and Scotland.

He pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine and one count of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

He was sentenced to nine years’ and ten months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply cocaine and seven years’ and four month’s imprisonment for conspiracy to supply cannabis, the sentences will run concurrently.

Thomson was assisted by Isa Ali, 39, of Brooks Mews, Aylesbury, who acted as Thomson’s right-hand man, collecting quantities of cocaine from Liverpool and Scotland and couriering the commodity to Aylesbury for storage and onward distribution to local suppliers within Aylesbury and into the Carmarthen area of Wales.

He pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine and one count of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

He was sentenced to seven years’ and two months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply cocaine and four years’ and four months’ for conspiracy to supply cannabis, the sentences will run concurrently.

Thomson and Ali also travelled to Portugal, Spain and Morocco in June 2019, where the pair organised the importation of between 1.5 and 3.5 tonnes of cannabis from Morocco into the UK via Spain.

Aylesbury Seizure of Cocaine and Crack Cocaine. Photo from Thames Valley Police

A further male, Mark Greenhow, 44, of Columbine Grove, Evesham was also convicted for his involvement in this conspiracy, where he was instrumental in brokering the deal between the parties.

Greenhow was also convicted of cultivating cannabis at his then home address in Carmarthen, Wales, where two separate cannabis factories were located in August 2019.

Greenhow pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to import cannabis and one count of cultivation of cannabis in January 2020, he has been sentenced to one year and two months’ imprisonment suspended for two years for conspiracy to import cannabis and 20 weeks suspended for two years for cultivation.

Devon Blackman, 27, from Witham Way, Aylesbury; a local level dealer and collector of cash on behalf of the network and Danielle Shaw, 28, of Whitehead Way, Aylesbury, who acted mainly as a custodian, providing safe storage for the cocaine on behalf of Isa Ali, were also convicted and sentenced for their parts in the operation.

Marcel Morgan, 28, of Davis Avenue, Bridgend, Wales; who collected cocaine from the organised crime group for onward supply to a separate Welsh customer base, Luke Evans, 29, of Millfield Close, Aylesbury who acted as a courier, collecting a kilo of cocaine from Scotland on the 6 July 2019, and Stephen Kazeri, 34, of Penn Road, Aylesbury who accompanied Luke Evans to Scotland on the 5 and 6 July 2019. They all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine in January 2020.

Blackman was sentenced to three years’ and two months imprisonment, Shaw was jailed for three years and four months, Morgan was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, Evans was jailed for three years and nine months and Kazeri was sentenced to four years in prison.

All of the offenders were sentenced at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday.

Thames Valley Police’s Superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint, said: “Thames Valley Police remains committed through our Stronghold operation to tackle serious and organised crime and exploitation through partnership.

“This investigation involved significant partnership working with Police Scotland, Merseyside Police and Dyfed Powys Police among a number of others in order to dismantle this organised crime gang and loosen its significant and detrimental impact on the Aylesbury community.

“Thames Valley Police in its new campaign is highlighting the True Costs of cocaine use by the public and showing the reality of how it’s produced and supplied.

“Shockingly in this case some of the drugs seized contained only 17% cocaine. The other 83% was Phenacetin, a substance that was used to relieve pain but was banned in the 1980s as it was found to be carcinogenic and have kidney damaging effects.

“This highlights that when you buy cocaine you never know what you are actually taking and the serious health effects it could have on you.

“Thames Valley Police remains fully committed to targeting those who seek to make the lives of others a misery through drug dealing and serious and organised crime, and also to raising awareness of the impact that purchasing drugs can have on you and others.”