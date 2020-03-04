Teenage pedestrian injured in collision with car in Berkhamsted

Hertfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were at the scene

Police were called at around 6.45am yesterday (Tuesday, March 3) to reports of a road traffic collision on Goddoms End, Berkhamsted.

Police

A pedestrian, a 14-year-old girl, sustained leg injuries and was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “It involved a 14-year-old girl and a Fiat 500, as well as a stationary Vauxhall Corsa and a stationary Vauxhall Zafira.

“Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended. The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

“The girl sustained leg injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The road was re-opened by 9.45am.”