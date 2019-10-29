Suspended sentence for Hemel Hempstead man who used a fake doctors’ prescription

Recent court hearings from across the area

Kyle Edward Alick Meldrum, 33, of Spring Lane, Hemel Hempstead. On July 21 at Hemel Hempstead, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a Ford Focus, for the use of himself or another, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, owing to the driving of the vehicle, an accident occurred by which damage was caused to property other than the vehicle, namely a Mercedes. There were no other additional aggravating factors. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: Serious breach of trust. Significant damage caused. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer. To pay compensation of £2,000. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Kyle Edward Alick Meldrum, 33, of Spring Lane, Hemel Hempstead. On July 21 at Berkhamsted used Ford Focus on Bullbeggars Lane, when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance or such a security in respect of third party risks. No separate penalty.

Kyle Edward Alick Meldrum, 33, of Spring Lane, Hemel Hempstead. On July 21 at Berkhamsted used Ford Focus on Bullbeggars Lane, otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class. No separate penalty.

Joseph Ormsby, 20, of Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead. On August 21 at Hemel Hempstead drove a Mercedes A180 on Adeyfield Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £200, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months. Disqualification obligatory for the offence. Disqualification to be reduced by 16 weeks if by July 30, 2020 the defendant satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed £250.

Tasneem Rauf, 66, of Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead. On April 4 at Hemel Hempstead used a fake doctors’ prescription, which was and which he knew or believed to be false, with the intention of inducing the pharmacist at Tesco Hemel Hempstead to accept it as genuine and by reason of so accepting it to do or not to do some act to his own or another person’s prejudice. Committed to prison for 6 months suspended for 18 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: previous case law, previous conviction, aggravating feature, deliberate forgery, planning and premeditated. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 18 months: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 25 days. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Yasmin Foster, 30, of Belsize Road, Hemel Hempstead. Aliases: Lucy Barnes, Yasmin Toni. On June 12 at Hemel Hempstead assaulted a police officer, acting in the exercise of her functions, by beating. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by 19/09/2020: Unpaid Work Requirement: Carry out unpaid work for 40 hours within the next twelve months. This work will be supervised by the responsible officer. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Yasmin Foster, 30, of Belsize Road, Hemel Hempstead. Aliases: Lucy Barnes, Yasmin Toni. On June 12 at Hatfield without lawful excuse, damaged a reading book to the value of unknown belonging to Hertfordshire constabulary intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. To pay compensation of £10.

Yasmin Foster, 30, of Belsize Road, Hemel Hempstead. Aliases: Lucy Barnes, Yasmin Toni. On June 12 at Hemel Hempstead used a Vauxhall Corsa which was unlicensed. No separate penalty.

Yasmin Foster, 30, of Belsize Road, Hemel Hempstead. Aliases: Lucy Barnes, Yasmin Toni. On June 12 at Hemel Hempstead used a Vauxhall Corsa on Durrants Hill Road when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. No separate penalty.

Yasmin Foster, 30, of Belsize Road, Hemel Hempstead. Aliases: Lucy Barnes, Yasmin Toni. On June 12 at Hemel Hempstead used a Vauxhall Corsa on Durrants Hill Road when there was no test certificate in force for the vehicle. No separate penalty.

Yasmin Foster, 30, of Belsize Road, Hemel Hempstead. Aliases: Lucy Barnes, Yasmin Toni. On June 12 at Hemel Hempstead while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by September 19, 2020: Unpaid Work Requirement: Carry out unpaid work for 40 hours within the next 12 months. This work will be supervised by the responsible officer. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 4 months. Discretionary disqualification.

Yasmin Foster, 30, of Belsize Road, Hemel Hempstead. Aliases: Lucy Barnes, Yasmin Toni. On June 12 at Hemel Hempstead wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by September 19, 2020: Unpaid Work Requirement: Carry out unpaid work for 40 hours within the next 12 months. This work will be supervised by the responsible officer.

Jazmin D’Amato, 28, of Micklem Drive, Hemel Hempstead. On August 17 at Hemel Hempstead assaulted a police constable, acting in the exercise of her functions by beating. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Jazmin D’Amato, 28, of Micklem Drive, Hemel Hempstead. On August 17 at Hemel Hempstead without lawful excuse, destroyed two garden ornaments and a bag of soil to the value of approximately £39.99 belonging to another person, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £39.99.

Jazmin D’Amato, 28, of Micklem Drive, Hemel Hempstead. On August 17 at Hemel Hempstead committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £75.

Jazmin D’Amato, 28, of Micklem Drive, Hemel Hempstead. On August 17 at Hemel Hempstead without lawful excuse, damaged a BMW to the value of unknown belonging to another person, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £64 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jazmin D’Amato, 28, of Micklem Drive, Hemel Hempstead. On August 17 at Hemel Hempstead assaulted a police constable, acting in the exercise of his functions. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

David Stuart McManus, 43, of Leverstock Green Road, Hemel Hempstead. On December 21 at Bushey drove a Volvo on Elstree Road, without due care and attention. Fined £440, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, to pay costs of £100. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.