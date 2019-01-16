Stained glass window smashed in attempted church burglary in Berkhamsted

Burglars smashed a historic stained glass window in an attempted church break-in.

Police were called on Friday, January 4 to reports of a burglary at St Peters Church in High Street, Berkhamsted.

Curate Fr Simon Vivian

It is believed to have happened overnight on the evening of Thursday January 3 and January 4.

One of the stained glass windows was smashed and the iron bars were moved up.

The victim believes nothing was stolen.

Church warden Tim Hennessey was opening the building up for morning prayers when he saw the broken glass.

He said: “It is very saddening to see a piece of our heritage destroyed like this.

“This window dates from 1877 and was installed in memory of William Longman, who lived at Ashlyns Hall.”

Mr Hennessey says the stained glass would cost thousands of pounds to repair because of its rarity.

“Its a very specialist window and there is only a handful of people in the country that can fix it.

“A number of those who have heard about the damage have generously asked to make a donation towards its repair.”

To donate visit St Peter’s Church Facebook at facebook.com/stpetersberkhamsted/

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1120/19.