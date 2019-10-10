Recent court hearings from around Dacorum

Court hearings from local magistrate’s courts

Brooklyn Bryant, 21, of Everest Way, Hemel Hempstead. On June 23 at Hemel Hempstead had in her possession a quantity of cocaine, a controlled drug of Class A. Fined £100, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Brooklyn Bryant, 21, of Everest Way, Hemel Hempstead. On June 23 at Hemel Hempstead committed assault by beating. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by December 4: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring. Start date September 10. Start time 8pm. End date December 4. End time 7.30am. Curfew details: Curfew daily 8pm to 7.30 am at Everest Way , Hemel Hempstead. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Brooklyn Bryant, 21, of Everest Way, Hemel Hempstead. On June 23 at Hemel Hempstead committed assault by beating. Community order made. The defendant must comply with a community identical to that listed above.

Hayley Louise Beckley, 27, of Poynders Hill, Hemel Hempstead. On March 27 at Hemel Hempstead drove a Ford Fiesta on Leverstock Green Road, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. The speed recorded by means of Truvelo was 44 miles per hour. Fined £123, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £90. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Igor Braguta, 47, Datchet Close, Hemel Hempstead. On March 25 in Hemel Hempstead used a Volvo on M1 Southbound Junction 8 - 7, when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance or such a security in respect of third party risks. Fined £350, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £90. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Oliver James Fountain, 32, of Ringlet Road, Hemel Hempstead. Aliases: Steve Askew, Oliver James Fountain. On March 25 in Hemel Hempstead drove a Vauxhall Vivaro on Jarman Way, when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £220, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £90. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Oliver James Fountain, 32, of Ringlet Road, Hemel Hempstead. Aliases: Steve Askew, Oliver James Fountain. On March 25 in Hemel Hempstead drove a Vauxhall Vivaro on Jarman Way, otherwise than in accordance with a licence for that class of motor vehicle, in that he was the holder of an expired substantive licence since he has been disqualified and there were no “L” plates displayed on the vehicle nor was there a qualified supervisor in the passenger seat. Fined £220.

Adam Jared Maggs West, 23, of Elizabeth Drive, Tring. On March 24 in Hemel Hempstead used a Lexmoto on Marlowes when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £90. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Adam Jared Maggs West, 23, of Elizabeth Drive, Tring. On March 24 in Hemel Hempstead used a Lexmoto on Marlowes otherwise than in accordance with a licence for that class of motor vehicle in that the defendant is the holder of a provisional licence and there were no “L” plates displayed on the vehicle nor was there a qualified supervisor in the passengers seat. Fined £220.

Ian Matthew Norman, 40, of Pembridge Road, Bovingdon. On March 27 in Bovington drove a Hyundai I10 Classic on the B4505 Chesham Road, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. The speed recorded by means of Truvelo was 52 miles per hour. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £90. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.