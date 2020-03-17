Police urge cyclists to follow crime prevention advice after bikes stolen in Kings Langley

Officers from the Kings Langley Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating the thefts

Police are encouraging residents with bikes to follow appropriate crime prevention methods after a spate of thefts in Kings Langley.

Officers from the Kings Langley Safer Neighbourhood Team are issuing the advice after a number of bikes were stolen in the area.

PCSO Luke Yardley said: “We’ve seen a spike in the theft of bicycles in the area recently, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible for these thefts.

"In the meantime I would like to remind cyclists of several measures they can take in an attempt to prevent being targeted.

“Make sure you invest in a good quality lock, such as a U or D lock, as these are very solid and take a lot more effort and time to cut through, which in turn means anyone trying to cut through them are more likely to attract attention to themselves.

"These are more efficient than cable locks, which are much easier to get through. This is especially important if you leave your bike somewhere unattended for long periods of time, such as in a public car park.

“You can register your bicycle for free on socsi.in/kvBqe, which is an online database that can be used to check stolen property.

"This means that if your bicycle does get stolen, you have a better chance of us being able to return it to you.

“It goes without saying that distinctive bicycles are less likely to be stolen. It’s worth making your bike stand out a bit, or doing something to make it distinguishable – for example, marking your bike with your postcode or surname.

“If your bicycle has been stolen, or you believe you have witnessed a bicycle being stolen, please contact us as soon as possible. If you have any information on any of the crimes detailed above, please contact me directly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Yardley directly via email at luke.yardley@herts.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively you can call Hertfordshire Police on 101.

