Police tackle nuisance cycling in the Marlowes area of Hemel Hempstead

Cycling is not allowed in the pedestrianised areas of the Marlowes - and last week Herts Police began a clampdown on the issue.

Officers issued three fixed penalty notices to people cyclists, while a number of cyclists under the age of 18 had their names and addresses taken down to allow their parents and guardians to be informed.

If their names are put forward again, formal action may be taken.

Dacorum Borough Council introduced a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) into Hemel town centre in the summer, targeted at certain anti-social behaviours, including cycling in the pedestrianised areas. Breaching a PSPO can result in a £75 fixed penalty notice.

Emma Walker, Dacorum Borough Council's group manager for environmental and community protection, said: "The aim of these events is to raise awareness of and enforce the Hemel town centre PSPO, particularly in relation to cycling in the pedestrianised areas of the Marlowes, which poses a real danger to others.

"We do not wish to discourage people from cycling into town. Cyclists can still cycle down Waterhouse Street to avoid cycling through the Marlowes."

Further PSPO enforcement events will be taking place over the coming months. More information about the PSPO and the areas it covers is available at www.dacorum.gov.uk/pspo