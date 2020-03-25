Police issue crime prevention advice after spate of motorbike thefts across Hertfordshire

Motorbikes and mopeds have been stolen across Dacorum, East Herts, Welwyn, Hatfeld and Three Rivers

Officers are issuing crime prevention advice to motorbike and moped owners following a spate of thefts across the county.

Crime

Over the last two weeks there have been 19 reports of motorbikes and mopeds being stolen across Dacorum, East Herts, Welwyn, Hatfield and Three Rivers.

Police are carrying out extensive work to trace the offender(s), including checking CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

Inspector Nicola Dean from the Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Reduction Unit, said: “Thieves have been targeting motorbikes and mopeds in several areas around the county.

“We are asking owners to take precautions to ensure their vehicles are protected. It sounds simple but always lock your bike and set its alarm if it has one.

"Where possible, try to use a designated motorcycle parking place with a stand and security loop.

“We recommend that you use a motorbike cover so that it’s not on show and is less likely to attract attention.

"If a potential thief does attempt to steal it, there’s a chance that the rustling from removing the cover will draw attention to them and they might think again.

“If you have an off-road bike, you can ask the DVLA to register its details (frame and engine numbers) on their systems and police computers for free."

Other tips to keep your bike safe include:

> Check with your insurance company – they may offer insurance discounts for certain security measures.

> When purchasing security devices, make sure they are either Thatcham or Sold Secure approved.

> Never leave helmets or other possessions with your bike.

> Try to park where there’s CCTV.

> If you’re buying a second hand bike or parts, be wary of so-called ‘bargains’. Have a good look at the registration documents and check the bike’s history with HPI Group Ltd, Carwatch UK Ltd, the AA or the RAC.

> If you ride an off-road bike, ask the DVLA to register its details (frame and engine numbers) on their own and police computers. It’s free.

If you have information about these recent thefts or have witnessed any take place, please get in touch by calling 101 or you can report it on online.