Police investigate suspicious incident in Hemel Hempstead

Driver pulled up next to a 12-year-old girl and asked her to get in his car

Detectives are investigating after a suspicious incident in Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday, February 25.

Police were called shortly after 5.20pm to a report that a vehicle had pulled up alongside a 12-year-old girl near Bennetts End community centre and the driver had asked her to get in.

No attempts were made to touch the girl.

The girl refused and caught the attention of a passer-by, who came to her assistance.

The vehicle then left the area.

Extensive enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the driver and establish the circumstances around what happened.

A vehicle has been recovered as part of the investigation.

The driver is described as a slim Asian man, 20 to 30 years of age, with a curly black beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt/polo shirt and a black hat.

Detective Inspector Matt Waylett, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I fully understand that incidents of this nature will cause concern in the community.

"I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to trace the driver of the vehicle and establish the circumstances around what happened.

“Although unharmed, the girl has been left shaken by what happened and continues to be supported by specialist officers.

"Patrols have been increased in the area and there have been no reports of a similar nature, at this time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to remain vigilant while out and about.

"The girl in question did exactly the right thing by not engaging with the driver and seeking help immediately.

“If you are approached in similar circumstance please contact police straightaway and try and make a note of the vehicle’s registration number and details of any occupants.”

A woman has been arrested in connection with the investigation, on suspicion of obstructing police and has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police straightaway, you can report information online or call 101, quoting ISR 545 of 25 February.