Police investigate indecent exposure in Berkhamsted

Officers investigating an indecent exposure in Berkhamsted have released photos of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries

A man was seen to be touching himself inappropriately in Charles Street at 10.15am on Monday, January 27.

CCTV image released by police

PC Sarah Scanlon, who is investigating, said: “We have made extensive enquiries into this incident and are now appealing to the public for their help in identifying the person

pictured, as we believe he was in the area at the time and may have important information for us.

“This type of offence is unusual in Berkhamsted and I would like to reassure the community that the area in which the offence happened has been included more frequently in our regular patrol plans.”

If you recognise the person pictured, or you have any further information and have not yet spoken to the police, call 101, quoting crime reference 41/8242/20.

Alternatively, you can email PC Scanlon at sarah.scanlon2@herts.pnn.police.uk, or report information online.