Police investigate fatal collision on A414 near Hemel Hempstead

Several vehicles were involved in the collision which closed the A414 from M1 Junction 8 (Hemel Hempstead) to the Park Street roundabout

At around 9am today (Monday, March 2) several vehicles - three cars and a lorry - were involved in a collision at the Park Street roundabout, on the A414 North Orbital Road, St Albans.

Police

Police, ambulance and fire services all attended the scene. A man in his 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The A414 was closed from M1 Junction 8 (Hemel Hempstead) to the Park Street roundabout (Watling Street) to allow emergency services access.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man sadly passed

away at the scene.

"We have informed his next of kin, and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers. We ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for the public’s help so we can give them some answers. If you were driving in the area at the time, did you witness the collision or the events leading up to it?

"If you do have information and haven’t already spoken to us, please get in contact as a matter of urgency.

“If you were in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, we ask that you please review the footage and send us anything you think could assist with our investigation.”

A 36-year-old man from Luton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody.

If you have any information, you can report it online or call 101, quoting reference Op Fermat.