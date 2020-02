Police are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Langley Hill Car Park, Kings Langley.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage, the catalytic converter was stolen from the car on Monday, January 27, between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Crime

If you have any information or dash cam footage, call Hertfordshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 41/8570/20, or report it online at www.herts.police.uk/report.