Police investigate attempted burglary in Hemel Hempstead?

Officers are investigating an attempted burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Four men approached a property in Belswains Lane, at around 7pm on Tuesday, February 18, they gained access to the garden and caused damaged to the side door of the property.

They fled the scene when the homeowner confronted them.

PC Nick Kent, of the Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was understandably a frightening experience for the victim.

"Luckily, the suspects were unable to gain access to the property, so nothing was taken.

"However, the victim has still been left out of pocket due to having to pay for repairs to their door.

“If you were in the area at the time, and believe you may have witnessed the incident or seen four males behaving suspiciously, please get in contact.

"They were said to be wearing light coloured tracksuits with the hoods up, and all of them had some sort of snood or balaclava covering their faces.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Kent directly via email at nick.kent@herts.pnn.police.uk, alternatively you can report information online, quoting reference 41/15238/20.