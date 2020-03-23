Police close property in Hemel Hempstead after reports of anti-social behaviour

The closure order was granted at St Albans Magistrates' Court

Officers from Dacorum’s Community Safety Unit have been successful in securing a full closure order on an address in Hemel Hempstead under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Police secured a three-month closure order on a property in Heather Way

The property, a flat in Heather Way, was subject to an investigation following complaints regarding suspected drug use and associated anti-social behaviour.

Two drug warrants were executed over the past year, with drug paraphernalia found on both occasions.

On Thursday, March 12, St Albans Magistrates’ Court granted Hertfordshire Police a three month closure order.

It means that no-one besides the local authority and emergency services can enter the flat for a period of three months, until 11 June 2020.

Anyone who breaches this order could be arrested, with further action taken against them.

The court was satisfied that the following and necessary criteria for a closure order had been met:

1. A person has engaged, or (if this order were not made) would be likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises

2. The use of the premises has resulted, or (if this order were not made) would be likely to result in serious nuisance to members of the public

3. There has been, or (if this order were not made) there would likely be, disorder near the property which would be associated with that address.

Hertfordshire Police worked in partnership with the property owner to gather evidence in support of the closure order.

Where closure orders are granted, the local authority/housing association can utilise specific legislation that allows them to seek full possession of the property.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from the Dacorum Community Safety Unit, said: “We hope this closure order will provide some respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and improve the quality of life for residents within the local community.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and happy in their home, and no one should be subjected to chronic anti-social behaviour issues.

"If you engage in this type of activity then you can expect your home to be the next target for us.

“If you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us because we will take it seriously and we will

do all we can to prevent it from adversely affecting the lives of decent, law-abiding people who live nearby.

“I want to further reassure local residents that we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary.”

